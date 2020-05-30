Timothy L. Proskie
Feb. 10, 1952-May 28, 2020
Timothy L. Proskie, 68, of Osseo, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born on February 10, 1952, in Monroe, to Wallace and Marcelle (Gabriel) Proskie. He married Patricia Hill on March 4, 2016, in Litchfield, MI, and she survives.
Tim was a 1970 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School and attended Henry Ford Community College for an electrical apprenticeship. He retired in 2001 from Ford Motor Company in Monroe after 30 years of service. He was a member of Lakeview United Brethren Church, Moose Lodge, in Hillsdale, the Knights of Columbus Hudson Council #3221 and past member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Tim was a kind, generous man that thoroughly enjoyed life, especially being in the outdoors. His hobbies included hunting, camping, kayaking and wintering in Florida. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his wife, Patti, Tim is survived by his children, Paige (Ernest) Soares of Maui, HI; Amy Burgard and Steven Stein of Northwood, OH; Marcelle Cover of Toledo, OH, and Timothy Proskie of Hillsdale, MI; two step-children, Sarah (Aaron) Tiplady of Westchester, OH, and Craig Bailey of Archbold, OH; two sisters, Linda (Edward) Roelant of Troy, MI, and Andrea (James) Risk of Farmington Hills, MI; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Joyce, and daughter, Angela Dawn Farris.
A private visitation and funeral service for Tim will take place at Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden with Rev. Stephen E. Smith officiating. In accordance with the CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and wearing a mask is encouraged. A predetermined number of family members will be able to attend.
The family suggests memorial contributions in honor of Tim be given to the Lakeview United Brethren Church. Envelopes are available at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson. Online memories and condolences may be shared to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.