Tina Marie Morgan Polce, 64, of Medina, Ohio, formerly of Monroe, died at home Jan. 8. She had been ill for two years with cancer.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at Morocco United Brethren Church, 1633 W. Morocco Rd., Temperance. Pastor Todd Greenman of the church will officiate. Additional memorial will be given by Pastor Phil Burkett, a cousin of the deceased. Her body was donated to Cleveland Clinic Research Center, with cremation to be determined at a later date.
Born Dec. 25, 1955, she was the daughter of Dean W. and Marilyn J. (Baehr) Morgan.
She was married to Robert Polce, they had been together for 28 years.
She was most recently employed at Circle K; and retired in 2019. She enjoyed camping, traveling, cooking and always owned a dog.
In addition to her husband; she is survived by two brothers, Donald (Carrol) Morgan and Ronald Morgan; two sisters, Jeannie Morgan and Marla Morgan; along with nine step-grandchildren.
Her husband says this: "Tina leaves behind a loving family and many friends. Tina spent her life as a giver, always putting herself second. She will be extremely missed, but also remembered by the joy she passed on daily to everyone she encountered. She enjoyed grandchildren and traveling. Tina was a big advocate for animals and pets. Tina also can be remembered in this statement 'Strong enough to go on, and brave enough to let go.'"
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic or .
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 26, 2020