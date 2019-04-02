Services Merkle Funeral Service Inc 9156 Summit St Erie , MI 48133 (734) 848-5185 Todd Gunnar Boyd-Olson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Todd Gunnar Boyd- Olson was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 29, 1995. He was the handsome son of Marine Corporal Desire'e Boyd. Todd grew up in Dundee, Michigan where he attended school.

Todd was quiet and kept to himself, but he had a great sense of humor, and a beautiful smile. Wrestling was life to Todd. He enjoyed watching wrestling and he enjoyed the hard work and training that came with it. Todd lettered several years on the Varsity and was a member of the 2013 State Championship Wrestling Team. Todd loved music and was a fan of 80s hard rock, which surprised no one that he would participate with the band in high school as a drummer. He was a 2013 graduate of Dundee High School.

Following graduation, Todd worked in the construction business in excavation. He was an avid outdoorsman; enjoying hunting, fishing, and kayaking. He also liked playing pickle ball.

Todd was well known for his keen observation skills. He never missed a thing. He was also known for his fascination with his pet snakes.

Todd Gunnar Boyd-Olson, age 23, of Dundee passed away at home unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. To cherish his memory, he leaves his mother: Desire'e Boyd of Monroe; a sister: Victoria Boyd of Monroe; his Dundee Wrestling Family; and a host of extended family, friends and wrestling coaches.

Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home); 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. Friends may also gather on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Dundee Veterans Memorial, 418 Dunham Street, Dundee, 48131. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 6:00 p.m. also at the Dundee Veterans Memorial with Frederick Polenz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Dundee Wrestling Program or to the Boyd Family. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.coverfuneral home.com. Published in Monroe News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries