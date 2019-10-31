|
Tony John Hernandez was born in Monroe, Michigan on October 4, 1948. He was one of five children born from the union of the late Celestino and Sulema (Wells) Hernandez. Tony graduated from Monroe High School with the Class of 1967. Tony served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He married the love of his life, the former Rosemary Carter in Monroe, Michigan on September 30, 1972. The couple would be blessed with one daughter: Cristina. For thirty-seven years, Tony supported his family with employment at Ford Motor Company.
Tony was a very social man and he loved to joke around. He looked forward to monthly breakfast get-togethers with his high school classmates. Tony seemed to run into someone he knew wherever he went. He enjoyed visiting car shows where he would proudly show off his, originally owned, light blue, 1972 Chevelle. Being outdoors was a passion of Tony's whether it be cutting grass, doing yard work or out riding his Harley. He also found pleasure in working with wood and making picture frames for his family and friends.
Tony could often be found in his kitchen cooking authentic Mexican food for his family. If he wasn't cooking himself, he often frequented his two favorites restaurants; Delta Coney Island or El Maguey. He liked to stay busy and only sat still when he was relaxing to one of his favorite old western TV shows.
Tony, age 71, of Monroe passed away at home unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by his loving wife: Rosemary Hernandez; brother: Faustino Hernandez; niece: Rosemary Moreno; nephew: Mike Hernandez and his furry companions: RC, Chiquita and Tiny.
To cherish his memory he leaves a beloved his daughter: Cristina (Kori) Worthington; grandchildren (or kiddos as he liked to call them): Nicolette (Thomas Belcher) Hill, Cody (Elizabeth) Hill and Zachary Hill; great grandchildren: Roman Hill, Layla Belcher and Penelope Hill; siblings: Mary Jane (Bruce) Burgess, Fernando Hernandez and Oscar (Andrea) Hernandez and his six toed cat: Six.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor BJ McDaniel officiating.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 31, 2019