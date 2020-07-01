Tony Stephen Harper was born in Monroe on November 11, 1959. He was the son of the late Elmer and Edith (Seals) Harper. He attended Erie Mason Schools.
Tony spent his entire life in the construction industry where he would be a roofing specialist. For many years, he was the owner and operator of Tip-Top Roofing. He later consolidated his operation into Harper Construction and spent the next thirty years of his career working alongside his brother as the Operations Manager of the roofing division. Unfortunately, after a horrific fall through a roof, Tony was forced to take a medical retirement in 2019.
It was often said that Tony was ""well-liked, but if someone didn't like him at least they respected him."" Tony was known to be a ""Bar Room Athlete"" of sorts. He enjoyed shuffleboard, playing in numerous pool leagues, and loving a spirited game of cards. A frequent visitor to the Up-Town Bar, a seat would be saved for him at the bar after his passing.
A loyal friend, Tony, could be generous to a fault. He was willing to give someone in need the shirt off of his back, and he was always willing to fight to defend a loved one's honor. Tony cherished the open road and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Tony Stephen Harper, age 60, of Monroe, formerly of LaSalle, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by two brothers: Jimmy Harper and Roger Sellers; and a sister: Betty Bauer.
To cherish his memory he leaves one son: Michael (Jessica) Harper of LaSalle; two brothers: Larry (Georgia) Harper of Luna Pier and Billy Sellers of Temperance; a sister: Linda Sue (Jim) Sancrant of LaSalle; three grandchildren: Brenden Harper, Caleb Harper, and Johnathan Nolan; three special first cousins whom were considered siblings: Mike Cole, Sandy Murray, and Gail (Clay) Cole Herring Johnston all of Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 1:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial. A luncheon will be held after cemetery services at the Monroe VFW Post 1138, 400 Jones Avenue.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 1, 2020.