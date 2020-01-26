|
Tracy K. Mueller, age 46, of Luna Pier, passed away January 22, 2020. Tracy was born July 9, 1973, in Newport, KY, to Terry and Jett (Matteson) Mueller. Tracy was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry.
She is survived by her parents, Terry J. and Jett A. Mueller; brother, Jay Mueller; stepdaughter, Amanda Bonds; nephew, Ziggy J. Mueller and niece, Zia I. Mueller.
The family will receive guests Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations are suggested to Luna Pier Volunteer Fire Department, in Tracy's memory.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 26, 2020