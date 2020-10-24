1/1
Tracy Roberty
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
Tracy Roberty, age 50, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Born in Monroe, Michigan on April 5, 1970, he was one of three children born from the union of Nicholas and Judith (Hatcher) Roberty. Tracy attended and graduated from Monroe High School with the class of 1988, and went on to further his education, achieving his Bachelors Degree from Sieanna Heights University. On June 19, 2004, Tracy married Danielle Kasza and together they had two children. He made his living working for Fedco as a sales representative.
Tracy was a very laid back and happy person. He was a kind and loving father and was very proud of his boys. Tracy and his sons loved all things Star Wars. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting for Morel mushrooms and deer, He also enjoyed Legos and gardening.
To cherish his memory he leaves his wife, Danielle Roberty; two sons: Nicholas and Marcus Roberty; a brother, Theodore Roberty and an Aunt, Jan (Dennis Johnson) Hatcher,
Tracy is preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Judith Roberty; a brother, Todd Roberty; and three aunts: Sharon Sonnichsen, Sandy Powers and Mary Roberty.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will take place at Rupp following the visitation at 7 p.m. with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Monroe News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupp Funeral Home Inc

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
