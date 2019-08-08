|
|
Tressa Lorina Horne, age 95 of South Lyon, MI, formerly of Monroe, went home to be with her lord Tuesday August 6, 2019.
Born June 5, 1924 in Mount Carmel, KY, Tressa was the daughter of the late John and Fern (Draper) Daugherty. After turning 13 years old, Tressa was raised by the late Ernest and Thelma McMillian of Silverton, OH. On April 6, 1943, Tressa married Johnny Horne in Greenup, KY. Before his passing in June 2003, they celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage.
Tressa was always on the move and lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed socializing with her friends, shopping, reading, and eating out at her favorite restaurants.
She volunteered at Mercy Memorial Hospital for over 13 years and was a longtime member at Monroe First Presbyterian Church where she served on the board of deacons.
Tressa enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels while being a Monroe resident as well. Most importantly, Tressa enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, Tressa leaves a daughter: Catherine (David) Silwester of Novi, MI. She will also be missed by four grandchildren: Brandon Silwester, Janessa Dobbs, Vanessa Emerson, and Michelle Silwester; as well as five great-grandhcildren: Ben Emerson, Lily Emerson, Emma Dobbs, Evie Dobbs, and Oliver Dobbs.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Craig.
Friends and family are invited to Roselawn Memorial Park Saturday August 10, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. for a graveside service. Pastor Dean McGormley will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Tressa's honor have been asked to consider Reverence Home Health & Hospice.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019