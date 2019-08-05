|
Tyler R. Gruber
Oct. 14, 1979 - July 29, 2019
Tyler R. Gruber, age 39, of Bay City, MI, formerly of Monroe, died Monday, July 29, 2019, in his home.
Born October 14, 1979, in Toledo, Tyler was the son of Eileen L. (William) Bert. He attended Monroe Public Schools and married Heather L. Dyc on November 5, 2005, in Monroe. He resided in Monroe until moving to Bay City six years ago.
Tyler was a free spirit, possessed a great smile and was known to be fiercely loyal to his friends. Always wanting to be the best dad he could be, the greatest love in his life was his son Trent. Together, they would race remote control cars, ride their bikes to get ice cream, go to the water park, camp, and play catch. They also enjoyed going to the bookstore and playing video games together.
Tyler is survived by his mother, Eileen (William) Bert of Monroe; his beloved son, Trent Gruber of Maybee, MI; grandfather, Richard Gruber of Toledo, OH; grandmother, Mildred Bert of Monroe; sister, Shelby (Dustin) Roark of Petersburg, MI; step-sister, Jennifer Golen of Monroe; niece, Lyndsey Golen of Monroe; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Tyler was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jane Gruber.
Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bacarella Funeral Home in remembrance of Tyler. Cremation will follow in accordance with his wishes.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made payable to Trent's grandmother, Eileen Bert, for a soon to be established trust fund for the benefit of Trent's future.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 5, 2019