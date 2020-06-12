Udell "Ace" Johnson Jr. was born in the city of Monroe on January 28, 1932. He was one of four sons born from the union of the late Udell and Mary Alice (Penrod) Johnson Sr.
Udell married the former, Bethann Irby, on June 6, 1953, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Monroe, where they would remain lifelong members. The couple would be blessed with the birth of two children, Keith and Shelly. When Keith was five years old and Shelly at the age of two the young family packed up and moved to the Bay Area of California. Udell held many evening and off shift jobs so that he could raise a young family, and at the same time attend San Jose City Barber College during the day. They would find their way back to Monroe in the mid-1960s, since being a Barber in Michigan was more lucrative. Over the course of his career, Udell "Ace" obtained his state Barber Licenses in California, Nevada, Michigan, and Ohio.
Udell was very dedicated to his profession. He spent thirty-five years cutting hair in various establishments, primarily noted for the shop at The Village Barber Salon on the corner of Dunbar Road and S. Dixie Hwy. He also served as a styling judge for Barber shows throughout the region. He enjoyed Bowling very much, and often sponsored teams at both the Monroe Sport Center and Nortel Lanes where he also bowled with the teams. Later in life, his second career, Udell would spend ten years employed by Monroe Public Schools, starting at Custer Elementary on Albain Rd.
In his spare time, Udell, enjoyed visiting casinos from Lake Tahoe, to Vegas, to Michigan. Udell was very talented in numerous capacities from refurbishing projects to building new homes. He loved to watch football every Sunday afternoon at home with Keith and his friends cheering on his beloved New England Patriots.
Udell enjoyed cooking, grilling, and barbequing, he was quick to host holiday and family dinners to keep his loved ones close and to help balance the kid's busy schedules. Udell was a strong man with a wonderful heart. He had compassion for others and appreciated the finer things in life. Udell believed in the reward of hard work and always doing the right thing. He believed in lifelong learning and personal improvement.
Ace, age 88, of Monroe passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, Bethann and his Wedding Anniversary Day. He passed at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by his beloved wife: Bethann 2018; grandson: Ryan Willett; and two brothers: Thurman (Ruth) Johnson and Lawrence (Zelma) Johnson.
To cherish his memory, he leaves a son: Keith A. (Paula J.) Johnson of Davenport, Iowa; a daughter: Shelly K. Willett of Monroe; one brother Gary (Darlene) Johnson of Chelsea; and a sister-in-law: Zelma Johnson of Tennessee; and a great-grandson: Gavin Bajor
No public services are planned. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 12, 2020.