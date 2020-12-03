Valerie Ann Kiley was born on April 28, 1971, in Monroe, Michigan, from the union of Paul Kiley and Suzanne (Godfred) Kiley. Valerie was baptized and confirmed as a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church attending the day school from Kindergarten through the Eighth grade. She would graduate from Monroe High School with the class of 1989.
Originally, Valerie envisioned a career looking through a microscope. However, after being influenced by an experience in high school health class and talking with a high school occupational therapist, she was convinced occupational therapy was where she belonged. Val continued her education at Eastern Michigan University obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy in 1994.
Following her graduation, she accepted a two-year contract with a travel therapy company. Valerie would work in five different states before returning to Michigan in 1998 to start an electronic medical billing company. She also worked part-time as a research assistant at the University of Michigan Health Systems, looking at the effects of Reiki on painful, diabetic neuropathy. She went on to work for a state funded insurance program, as part of the case management team for children with special needs. In 2002, she accepted a therapy director position in skilled nursing and management, and then was promoted to area director of operations in 2012.
After the unexpected passing of her son, Alex, in 2010, Valerie used her and her family's firsthand experience as the basis to establishing the DaVinci's Brain organization in 2014. Through her organization, Val, used an integrated treatment approach to healing families affected by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). She designed an adaptable creative space for academically alienated children and youth using 3-D Printer technology as leverage for engagement.
Valerie attended the 2015 EMU Spelbring Lecture and Conference. She has presented to pre-OT students at Western Michigan University about the implications of 3D printing on the future of OT and continued to correspond about program ideas for at-risk children and youth affected by childhood, traumatic experiences. Val was also formerly employed by STEM at University of Michigan and had been the Program Coordinator at The Sailing Center in downtown Baltimore, Maryland.
Valerie especially enjoyed traveling, spending a Summer working at Yellowstone National Park and Mackinaw Island during college, and visiting New Orleans, Denver, Traverse City, Hawaii, and Seattle. She was a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association. Her mind was most satisfied when solving problems, helping others, performing science, reading about science, gardening, and most recently woodworking.
Valerie was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer in October of 2018. She made the most of each day the past two years receiving her eternal rest on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She had been under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice.
In addition to grandparents and her son, her passing was preceded by a brother, Matthew Keilman.
To cherish her memory she leaves two daughters, Anna King of Port Charlotte, Florida and Tatum Weakly of Monroe; one son, Max Weakly of Monroe; her parents, Paul and Suzanne Kiley of Monroe; two sisters, Veronica (Mark) Fisher of Iron Mountain, Michigan, and Emily Kiley of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; one brother, Paul Kiley of Pennsylvania; one niece, Vanessa Fisher; three nephews, Mark Fisher II, Nicholas Fisher, and Seth Josten; former spouse, Adam Weakly.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 511 South Monroe Street. Father David Burgard and Deacon Mike Stewart will co-concelebrate. Private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.