Valerie Lynn Johnson
March 16, 1950–Feb. 6, 2020
Valerie Lynn Shertzer was born in Monroe on March 16, 1950. She was the first born of four daughters to the late Maurice and Yvonne (Kinsley) Shertzer.
The four girls had an amazing bond and were tight knit. Connected at the heart, Valerie looked out for the best interests of her younger siblings. She was a trailblazer and a wonderful big sister.
Valerie was baptized and confirmed at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church and graduated in 1968 with Honors from Jefferson High School.
She met the love of her life, Robert Samuel Johnson, a stock boy where their father worked as a watchmaker, Keidan's Jewelers. They would be married on April 9, 1970, in Monroe. The couple was strong and unwavering in their faith. They were longtime members of Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, recently becoming members of Prince of Peace when Bob's health began to fail.
Valerie was a true leader. She was never afraid to share her opinion, in fact, she often was compelled. She was also very good at delegating to get things accomplished. This may have been one of her purposes. For twenty years, she served as President of the Herb Study Group of Monroe.
Valerie was very artistic and had a genuine heart for those in need. She was thoughtful and generous, striking up conversations with anyone and making friends very easily. She was quite proud of her nieces and nephews and took great joy in their accomplishments.
For several years she was employed at Sister's Scrapbook. Unfortunately, this position only fueled her own passion for scrapbooking and she typically spent more than she made.
Valerie, age 69, of Monroe passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband: Robert "Stretch" Johnson on October 14, 2019.
To cherish her memory, she leaves sisters: Chere (Mark) Perhatch of Monroe, Kim (Eric) Miller of Hermansville, Michigan, and Kay (Ric) Gelvin of Newport; brother-in-law: Dennis James Johnson; a special aunt: Joanne Kinsley; five beloved Godchildren: Caleb, Caitlin, and Cyanna Baumann, Gideon Miller, and Allison Parent; a life-long best friend: Roxanne Martenson; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00 pm-8:00 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe (734) 384-5185 where a Praise Service led by Pastor Ted Kerr will take place at 7:30 p.m. She will Lie in State from 10:00 am-11:00 am on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Holy Ghost Church, 3589 Heiss Road. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Lee Cullen officiating. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Ebeid Hospice, 5340 Harroun Road, Sylvania, Ohio 43560.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020