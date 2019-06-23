Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Service 11:00 AM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Velda Heckla

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Velda M. Heckla, 89 years, of LaSalle, went home to be with the Lord at 3:32 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Medilodge of Monroe.

Born April 30, 1930 in LaSalle, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Beulah (Russeau) Seger. Velda married her beloved husband, Kenneth E. Heckla, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Erie, on August 6, 1949. Sadly, after 55 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on October 7, 2004.

Velda was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie and a longtime member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, Point Place. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband before his passing, listening to country music, watching Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud, spending time at her son's home in Harrison, Michigan, and loved the water and fishing.

To cherish her memory, she leaves three children: Carol (Kenneth) Ellerbrock of LaSalle, Randy (Kelly) Heckla of Harrison, Michigan and Pam (William) Dempsey of Erie; one sister, Mary Fletcher of LaSalle; seven grandchildren: Jennifer (Steven) Yoas, Bryan (Jamie) Ellerbrock, Lacie (John) Curns, Anna (Quincy) Schultz, Lauryn (Stephen) Reau, Nick (Kayla) Dempsey and Jeffrey (Nena) Complo; and eleven great-grandchildren: Breanna, Carson, Makenzi, Hadyn, Hunter, Logan, Emma, Parker, Haile, Kieran and Surya.

In addition to her parents and husband, Velda was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold "Pete" and Marvin Seger.

Memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to the .

Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Services celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, also at Bacarella Funeral Home. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow and her cremated remains will be interred at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, at a later date.

