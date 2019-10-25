|
|
Vera Flick, age 94, of Temperance, MI, passed away at her home Wednesday October 23, 2019. She was born in Ypsilanti, MI on February 9, 1925, to Percy and Grace (Huston) Randall. Vera loved traveling and Fl in the winter,
But her favorite destination was always "Home."
In 1953, Vera and husband Robert established Flick's Package Liquor on Summerfield Rd. (many remembered as little red store).
In 1979, they built the existing location on Sterns Rd, which is still family owned. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, brother Richard Randall and sister's Ruth Kesterson and Shirley Bennett.
She is survived by her daughter's Linda Fitzgibbon and Diane Flick, granddaughter Melissa, great granddaughter Christina and great great grandson Bryce.
The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bedford Memorial Cemetery. The family has requested any donations to Promedica Hospice or the donor's choice.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019