Vera Mae Siterlet, age 92, of Carleton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born at the family home in Monroe on December 8, 1927, to Effie and Clarence Ballard. Vera graduated from Monroe High School in 1945.
She married the love of her life, George Siterlet Sr., at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe on April 13, 1946. Vera was a homemaker and proudly raised her children Lois and George. She loved gardening and canning, enjoyed doing 1000-piece puzzles, and was an avid reader. Vera enjoyed spending time with her family on Sunday's playing cards and games. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Monroe and was active in the Ladies Society and Mission League.
To cherish her memory, Vera, leaves her daughter Lois (Allen) Seitz; and her son, George (Sally) Siterlet Jr.; four grandchildren, Mark (Ruth) Seitz and Brian Seitz, Jody (Andrew) Nycz, and Scott (Michelle) Drews. She was a great-grandma to Emily and Olivia Seitz, Brandi Smith, Amber and Haley Zuccarell and Mia, James and Addison Drews; and great-great grandmother to Brooklyn Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Siterlet Sr.; parents, Effie and Clarence Ballard, brothers, Earl, Ralph, Glen, Walter, Homer, Lester, and Francis Ballard; sisters, Mable Revels and Ruth Thompson and great granddaughter, Brooke Zuccarell; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church, 630 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162, or ProMedica Monroe Hospice, 1070 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162.
Vera will lie-in-state from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church; 630 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162. A Worship Service Celebrating Her Life will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in LaSalle for immediate family only following the ceremony. Unfortunately, there will be no luncheon after the ceremony due to the Covid 19 pandemic. According to the State of Michigan Mandates guests will be limited in number and face coverings will be required for entry to the facility.
Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.