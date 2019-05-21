|
|
Verna J. Bastien-Erb, age 72, of Monroe, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019.
In accordance with Verna's wishes, services will be private.
Born November 1, 1946, in Hillsdale, MI she was the daughter of Velerian and Delores (Obenour) Bastien. Verna graduated from Airport High School in 1963. She married Dan Erb on August 5, 2000, in Monroe. Verna worked at Oakwood Hospital for many years as a housekeeper and retired in 2010.
Verna knew how to make people smile and was a happy person. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, and cooking made from scratch meals. Her family will miss her scratch cooking and her joyous charm.
To cherish her memory, Verna leaves her husband, Dan; her father: Velerian; two sons: David Chalmers of Stony Point, MI and Robert (Regina) Chalmers of Sterling Heights, MI; two daughters: Kimberly Chalmers of Westland, MI and Dawn (Alexis) Chalmers of Greensboro, NC; a brother: James (Rhonda) Bastien of Elko, NV; three sisters: Darlene (Ronald) Hoffman of Oak Harbor, WA, Carolyn (Rod) Wiltshire of Saginaw, TX, and Margureite (Donald) Lesage of Newport, MI. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and a daughter, Alena.
Memorial contributions in Verna's honor have been suggested to .
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 21, 2019