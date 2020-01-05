|
|
Verna Jane Kay
Feb. 6, 1926-Jan. 1, 2020
Verna Jane Kay, age 93, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born on February 6, 1926, to Ralph M. and Margaret I. (Keivens) Aldrich in Toledo, Ohio. Verna was a graduate of Whitmer High School. Verna loved the Lord as her Savior and was a longtime member of Mayfair Plymouth Church. In her younger years she taught Sunday School and was Cub Scout Den Mother for many years. Later in life, she and her husband, Joseph, spent many winters in Florida where she led many of the talent shows in their retirement community. She was an avid singer and dancer while her husband played the organ. The love for her family was her pride and joy, she was proud of them all. Verna will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they cherish the delicious meals and recipes that she left behind.
All of the blessings God gave to Verna were her husband, Joseph E. Kay, who preceded her in death; five sons, Kenneth (Carol) Kay, Thomas (Sue) Kay, Daniel (Nancy) Kay, John (Cynthia) Kay and Robert Kay; grandchildren, Ronald (Kim) Kay, Robby Kay (deceased), Kendra (Al) Grodi, Jeffery Kay, Michelle (Brian) Rood, Kelly (Shaun) Brandhuber, Danielle (Shawn) Kapfhammer, Joseph John (Julie) Kay, Melissa (Jason) Watterson, LeAnna (Jeffrey) Hooper, Sarah (Steven) Brighton, Robert Jr. (Brianna) Kay and Ryan (Jessica) Kay; great-grandchildren, Justin, Joseph (deceased), Kaylee, Jace, Max, Korrin, Blake, Amelia, Thomas, Caden, Evan, Leigha, Gracie, Caleb, Addison, Hannah, Isabella, John, Cora, Jacob, Reagan and Tenley; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Margaret Aldrich; husband, Joseph E. Kay; grandson, Robby Kay; great-grandson, Joseph R. Grodi; brothers, Earl (Nilah), Ralph (Wandeen), Merle, Kenneth (Rita) and Donald (Grace) Aldrich.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer-Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH 43623 (419-473-0300) with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the funeral home with Pastor Roy Sutherland officiating. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Verna and her family are very appreciative of the love and care that was provided her from the nurses and staff at GenaCross Lutheran Village - Wolf Creek, ProMedica Hospice and also the friendship from fellow residents at Lutheran Village.
In Verna's memory, Memorial Contributions may be made to .
To leave a special message for Verna's family, please visit, www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020