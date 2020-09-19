Verna "Red" Van Stone, age 88 of Carleton, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital.
Born July 12, 1932, in Newport, Verna was the daughter of Darwin and Margaret (Weatherholt) Johnson. A graduate of Airport High School, she married the love of her life, Henry Van Stone, on September 6, 1952. Sadly he preceded her in death March 28, 1998. Verna was a dedicated homemaker and faithful member of Divine Grace Parish-St. Patrick Church, she also was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and she enjoyed crocheting, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Verna leaves to cherish her memory her children: Ron (Loretta) Van Stone, Walter (Jo) Van Stone, Denise Van Stone, Renee (Doug) Davidson, MaryAnn Miller, Robert (Joyce) Van Stone and Mark (Amy) Van Stone; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law Cathy Van Stone.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Van Stone; two sons-in-law, Michael Ferguson and Glenn Miller; as well as 10 siblings.
A celebration of Verna's life has been planned with the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Friends may call Sunday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday. She will lie in state from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from Divine Grace Parish-St. Patrick Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Memorial contributions in honor of Verna may be made to Divine Grace Parish-St. Patrick Church.
"To those attending visitation and/or services for a loved one, in keeping with State of Michigan Executive Orders 2020-110 (https://bit.ly/3i1ju3K) and 2020-147 (https://bit.ly/3k9g6FZ), masks and social distancing along with limitations on number of person(s) in the chapel must be followed and will be enforced. Thank you for understanding."
