1/1
Verna "Red" Van Stone
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna "Red" Van Stone, age 88 of Carleton, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital.
Born July 12, 1932, in Newport, Verna was the daughter of Darwin and Margaret (Weatherholt) Johnson. A graduate of Airport High School, she married the love of her life, Henry Van Stone, on September 6, 1952. Sadly he preceded her in death March 28, 1998. Verna was a dedicated homemaker and faithful member of Divine Grace Parish-St. Patrick Church, she also was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and she enjoyed crocheting, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Verna leaves to cherish her memory her children: Ron (Loretta) Van Stone, Walter (Jo) Van Stone, Denise Van Stone, Renee (Doug) Davidson, MaryAnn Miller, Robert (Joyce) Van Stone and Mark (Amy) Van Stone; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law Cathy Van Stone.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Van Stone; two sons-in-law, Michael Ferguson and Glenn Miller; as well as 10 siblings.
A celebration of Verna's life has been planned with the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Friends may call Sunday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday. She will lie in state from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. from Divine Grace Parish-St. Patrick Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
Memorial contributions in honor of Verna may be made to Divine Grace Parish-St. Patrick Church.
"To those attending visitation and/or services for a loved one, in keeping with State of Michigan Executive Orders 2020-110 (https://bit.ly/3i1ju3K) and 2020-147 (https://bit.ly/3k9g6FZ), masks and social distancing along with limitations on number of person(s) in the chapel must be followed and will be enforced. Thank you for understanding."
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Lying in State
09:00 AM
Divine Grace Parish-St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Grace Parish-St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved