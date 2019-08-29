|
Vernon Edward Drummonds
May 29, 1940 - Aug. 25, 2019
Vernon Edward Drummonds, age 79, of Monroe, MI, passed away peacefully August 25, 2019, at Medilodge of Monroe.
Friends and family are invited to visit Rupp Funeral Home Friday August 30, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A rosary service will take place at 7 p.m. Vern will lie in-state at St. Mary's Catholic Church August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Fr. Kevin Roelant officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Monroe.
Born May 29, 1940, in Monroe, MI he was the son of the late Paskel and Vera (Wojtkowiak) Drummonds. Vern married Judy Ehlert on August 31, 1963, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe. Together they spent 55 years of marriage with one another.
Vern worked for Dundee Products as a Machine Operator for 40 years until his retirement in 2001. He was active in the Monroe Moose Lodge #884, Monroe Knights of Columbus Council #1266, and Monroe Fraternal Order of Eagles #2254. In his earlier years, Vern was a boxer in the Golden Gloves and a guitarist and lead vocalist who performed with local bands. He had a passion for welding, woodworking, classic cars, hunting and fishing. Vern loved to spend time at his cabin "up north" in beautiful Gaylord, MI. Vern enjoyed music and would often entertain family and friends by playing his guitar. Through the years, Vern enjoyed attending polka festivals and traveling to Mexico for vacation during the winter. Moreover, Vern was a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather who greatly enjoyed spending time with his family.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his beloved wife, Judy (Ehlert) Drummonds; one daughter: Marsha Drummonds-Rose of Holland, OH; one son: Thomas (Amy Tolland) Drummonds of Toledo, OH; one sister: Patricia (Gus) Janssens of Monroe; and three grandchildren: Morgan Drummonds, Emily Drummonds, and Lyndsay Breitner. He will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews as well.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Arnold Drummonds and a brother-in-law: David Ehlert.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019