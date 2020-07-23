Vernon Edward Schlump, 90 yrs, of Armada, MI, formerly of Ida, MI, died Monday July 20, 2020, in Advantage Living Center, Armada, MI. Visitation will be Saturday July 25, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 12 PM at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI. Pastor Curtis Garland will officiate. Burial will be in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ida, MI.
Born June 6, 1930, in Ida, MI. Vernon was the son of Edward and Margaret (Hehl) Schlump. He was a 1947 Ida High School Graduate. He married Marie Finzel on August 15, 1953, in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI. Marie died January 23, 2017. He was a lifelong Postman for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1992. He was a Lifelong member of East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church and loved working outdoors, gardening and watching sports and first and foremost his family.
Survivors include: his children, David (Teresa), Mark (Margaret), Karen (Jim) DiCanzio; grandchildren, Philip, Julia, Josh (Ashley), Elyse, Dan, Alex (Alyssa), Katie (Jake), Jon and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lucas, Emilia and Jeremiah. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a sister, Areta Weeman.
Memorial contributions can be made to: East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund.
