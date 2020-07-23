1/1
Vernon Edward Schlump
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Edward Schlump, 90 yrs, of Armada, MI, formerly of Ida, MI, died Monday July 20, 2020, in Advantage Living Center, Armada, MI. Visitation will be Saturday July 25, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 12 PM at East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI. Pastor Curtis Garland will officiate. Burial will be in East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ida, MI.
Born June 6, 1930, in Ida, MI. Vernon was the son of Edward and Margaret (Hehl) Schlump. He was a 1947 Ida High School Graduate. He married Marie Finzel on August 15, 1953, in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, Monroe, MI. Marie died January 23, 2017. He was a lifelong Postman for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1992. He was a Lifelong member of East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church and loved working outdoors, gardening and watching sports and first and foremost his family.
Survivors include: his children, David (Teresa), Mark (Margaret), Karen (Jim) DiCanzio; grandchildren, Philip, Julia, Josh (Ashley), Elyse, Dan, Alex (Alyssa), Katie (Jake), Jon and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lucas, Emilia and Jeremiah. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a sister, Areta Weeman.
Memorial contributions can be made to: East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
12:00 PM
East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved