Vickie L. Snyder, 68, of Angola, IN., formerly of Temperance, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Ft. Wayne, IN.
She was born on January 9, 1951, in Wabash, IN, to Earl C. Hall and Marilyn A. (Holloway) Hall.
She attended Rochester High School and earned her B.A. from Southern University. She married Thomas M. Snyder in Rochester, Indiana, on July 20, 1968 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
She worked in various business oriented companies, eventually retiring from Aerospace Co. after 10 years as a human resources manager. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, for six years. They moved to Angola due to her failing health. Her smile would light up any room. She enjoyed painting, dancing, beach vacations, and adult choir.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas Snyder of Angola, IN.; Son John C. Snyder (Anna R. Robinson) of Newport, MI.; Daughter Kristina I Bijarro (Zak Sr) of Monroe, MI.; Son Cory A. Snyder of Toledo, Ohio. Nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister Kathy A. Powers of Rochester, IN. And several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Debora (Hall) Fultz.
A memorial will be planned in the near future in Monroe, Michigan. Details will be published.
Published in Monroe News on June 20, 2019