|
|
Victor G. Teall went to the next life, April 13th 2020, after a long illness.
Born in Samaria, Michigan, July 28th 1931, He atttended Lambertville school which transitioned into Bedford Public. In high school he excelled in shot put and held the district record for a number of years. He also played football. And graduated in 1950. After high school, he was employed at DuPont. He enlisted in the Army, and attained the rank of sergeant . He became a munitions instructor and served in Korea through the armistice. After the war he returned to his former employment, became engaged and married his wife Betty (McPherson)Victor was an avid supporter of education and served on the Bedford Board of Education. He served as president his last year on the board. He was also president of the ICW Union Local for many years. He retired from DuPont in 1990 and enjoyed many years of leisure. He especially enjoyed spending Winters in Florida and meeting people from all over. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Victor could repair almost anything and took pride in building things and repairing cars. He enjoyed photography, he was a member of the Lambertville VFW Post 9656, a lifetime WW member and former instructor.
Victor leaves behind his wife Betty of 65 years, his sons David (Shelley) Douglas, daughter Diane Brackett (Ted Curtis) grandchildren Trevor, Amie, Aaron, Selena, Brent, Brittany and Emmy. Great-grandchildren Marissa, Raymond IV, Joslynn, Ava, Blake, Isabella, Lila and Sterling.
Arrangements are pending. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Aspen Grove for their patient Compassionate Care. He is preceded in death by his parents Harlan and Irene (Koella), his sister Audrey Krill, and grandaughter Miranda. The family requests tributes made to the , Bedford Veterans Center, or Cherry Street Mission in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are pending. A celebration of life will be at a later date for friends and family.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 19, 2020