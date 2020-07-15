Victoria Louisa Free, age 54, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.
Born on October 8, 1965, in Detroit from the union of Victor and Alice (Evans) Free. Vicky went to and graduated from Monroe High School. Vicky was a long time member at St. Mary Catholic Church in Monroe. She was a devote catholic who enjoyed going to church services.
Vicky also took part in competing in the Special Olympics. She had competed and won many awards and medals in the swimming division which she enjoyed very much. For fun, Vicky also liked to make any type of arts and crafts. Vicky will be deeply missed and cherished by her loved ones.
Beloved niece of Eunice Free. Loving cousin to Diane (Norm) Paszko, Deborah (Terry) Lynch, Pamela (Pat) Free-Sipple, Linda D'Amico, James (Joanna) Bartek, and Michael (Tana) Bartek.
Proceeded in death by her parents: Victor and Alice Free.
There will be a memorial mass held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Instate begins at 9 AM with a funeral mass starting at 10 AM. Officiating is Fr. David Burgard. Burial of cremains will take place at Grand Lawn Cemetery in Detroit at a later date.
Online condolences to the family may be made through ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.