Vida V. Lands, age 91 of Monroe, passed away the afternoon of Friday, November 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice.
Vida was born April 26, 1928 in Akron, OH to the late Ira and Hester (Marshall) Moses. She worked different positions for many years at A&P before retiring as a bookkeeper. On January 26, 1946 Vida married the love of her life, Buford Lands, in Harlan, Kentucky. The two of them would go on to build a loving home and family. He sadly passed away January 19, 2018.
Vida was a member of the UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Union during her working years. And she has been an active, devoted, and faithful parishioner of the North Monroe Street Church of God.
Vida is survived by her two sons, Roger (Linda) and Kelly Lands; one brother, James Glen (Cleoh) Moses; one son in law, Glen Hotchkiss; five grandchildren: Todd and Chad Hotchkiss, Jason, Christopher and Stephen Lands; fourteen great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Vida is also preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda (Glen) Hotchkiss; and two brothers, Robert E. and William R. Moses.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Monday November 25, 2019. Vida will lie in-state at 10 a.m. on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at North Monroe Street Church of God, where a funeral service celebrating Vida's life will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. Rick Massingill, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, La Salle.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Vida's honor are asked to please consider the North Monroe Street Church of God.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019