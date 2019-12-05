|
Vincent Joseph Palazzolo, age 74 of Monroe, MI passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born February 13, 1945 in Monroe, Vincent was the son of the late Salvatore and Nicolina (Bommarito) Palazzolo. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1966. Vincent married the love of his life Jill Foland on November 15, 1990 in Monroe, MI. They celebrated 29 years of marriage with one another. Vincent was a longtime employee of the Monroe County Road Commision serving as the Supervisor until retiring in 2001.
Over the years, Vincent was apart of the Monroe Area Street Rods where he shared his passion for street hot rods with other members. He was also a member of American Legion Post 514 and Moose Lodge 884. He enjoyed boating, woodworking, wine making, and was a loyal Greenbay Packer Backer. Most importantly, Vincent was kind and enjoyed spending time with family.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Jill; two sons: Vincent "Vinny" (Joanna) Palazzolo of Dryden, MI and Cy Paolino of Indiana; two daughters: Angela (Todd) Burger and Mindy (Christopher) Thompson both of Monroe; a brother: Salvatore "Sam" (Rosemary) Palazzolo of Tucson, AZ; two sisters: Phyllis (Perry) Chirco of Warren, MI and Francie (Vito) Galati of Monroe and eight grandchildren: Savannah (Cam) Fowler, Vaughn Avecilla, Dominic Palazzolo, Keaton Thompson, Libbee Thompson, Matthew Sutherby, Connor Paolino, and Peighton Paolino. Vincent will also be missed by his three furry companions: Tootie, Milo, and Turbo.
