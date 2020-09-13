1/1
Viola Eleanor Condron
1929 - 2020
Viola Eleanor Condron, age 91, of Monroe, passed away September 8, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born September 7, 1929, in Dearborn, Viola was the daughter of Christian and Eleanor (Drouillard) Frank. A graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School in Dearborn, Viola married George Campbell January 26, 1949. Sadly, he preceded her in death May 7, 1976. She was then married to Bertram Condron March of 1991. Sadly, he also preceded her in death October 23, 1997.
A dedicated homemaker, Viola also worked in the automotive industry and had managed a bar. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Detroit Beach Boat Club Auxiliary. Viola enjoyed boating, bowling and traveling, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.
Viola leaves to cherish her memory her children: Georgia (David Michalski) Siemen, Christine Jewell, Kevin (Debby McPherson) Campbell and Carolyn (Michael) DeRouchie; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; as well as a sister Elaine (Ron) Michalik and a daughter-in-law Pamela Campbell.
In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by a son Dwight Campbell; her parents; and 5 siblings.
In accordance with Viola's wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.

Published in Monroe News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
