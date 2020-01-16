|
|
Viola M. "Landi" Ucci, 96 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Monroe.
Born June 26, 1923, in Monroe, Viola was the daughter of the late Antonio and Carmela (Toci) Tomaro. Viola was baptized at St. Mary Catholic Church in Monroe and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she attended their elementary school. She was a 1941 graduate of St. Mary's Academy. During WWII, Viola worked at Monroe Auto Equipment for the Department of Navy.
On September 7, 1946, Viola married her beloved husband, John Ucci at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fr. John Vanadia, performed the ceremony. Sadly, her husband preceded her in death on June 5, 2009, after 62 years of marriage.
Viola was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Monroe where she served on the Altar Society, was a Eucharistic Minister, and brought plants to their home bound members. Viola was a Campfire, and Blue Bird Leader, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was a volunteer driver and a member of Monroe Senior Citizens. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved caring for her family.
Viola is survived by three loving children; John Ucci, Jr. of Monroe, Judi Ann (Doug) Drake of Lansing, and Kathryn (George) Hauf of Monroe, eight cherished grandchildren, eight treasured great-grandchildren, a brother Albert "Iggy" (Theresa) Tomaro of Monroe and 18 God Children. In addition to her parents and husband, Viola was preceded in death by six brothers; Frank, Mike, and Joseph Volpi, and Arthur, John, and Alfred Tomaro, and two sisters; Angeline and Josephine Albano.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at the Bacarella Funeral Home, with a Scripture Service at 6:00 p.m. She will lie in state on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Fr. David Burgard will officiate. Private interment will be Tuesday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Catholic Church or St. Vincent dePaul Society.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 16, 2020