Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Viola Marie (Stoddard) Yinger


1924 - 2020
Viola Marie (Stoddard) Yinger Obituary
Viola Marie Yinger, age 95 of Monroe, passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 at the IHM Senior Living Center.

Born June 25, 1924 in Monroe, MI. Viola was born from the union of the late Herman and Sadie (Noland) Stoddard. She was one of nine children in the family. Later on she met the love of her life, James "Bob" Yinger. They got married on January 25, 1947 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Monroe. They spent over 38 wonderful years together until Bob's passing in July of 1985.

Viola worked as Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for 43 years. She had worked at a couple different hospitals in her lifetime. She started out at Monroe Hospital, then Memorial Hospital, and lastly retired from Mercy Memorial Hospital in 1989.

Viola was long time member at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church. In her free time, Viola enjoyed reading the daily newspaper and searching for any sports articles that her grandchildren played on.

Beloved mother of Jim (Gail) Yinger. Loving grandmother of Chad (Megan) Yinger and Kyle (Nicole) Yinger. Great-grandmother of Cade Yinger. Dearest sister of Ruth Daves of MO. Also survived by a sister-in-law Florence Stoddard.

Proceeded in death by her husband: Bob Yinger, parents: Herman and Sadie Stoddard, and siblings: William Stoddard, Albert Stoddard, Herman Stoddard, Joseph Stoddard, Mildred Meloche, Louise Riley, and Mary Straub.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing and Mass on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Viola will lie instate at 10 a.m. with a funeral Mass starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at church. Officiating is Fr. David Burgard. Burial will follow immediately to Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Viola are appreciated to the IHM Senior Living Center.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 3, 2020
