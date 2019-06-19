Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300

Violet H. Mabry


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet H. Mabry Obituary
Violet H. Mabry, age 98, of Monroe, passed away at home on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Violet was born on October 22, 1920, to the late Charles and Lula Ann Maurer in Monroe, MI. She was one of four children in the family. She married the love of her life, Alden F. Mabry on August 31, 1940, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe. They spent almost 70 beautiful years together.
Violet was a life long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Monroe, and was a part of the churches Altar Society for many years. She used to be a Blue Bird Leader for the Camp Fire Girls of America. Violet was also known for her cooking. She could whip up something from nothing. Violet loved to play bingo and go to the casino to gamble for fun.
Beloved wife of the late Alden F. Mabry. Loving mother of Paul Mabry, David (Sandra) Mabry, and Barbara Meinhart. Dearest grandmother of Scott Mabry, Lynn Mabry, Brian Hamlin, and Melissa (Kenny Helton) Hamlin. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by two sons, Dr. Michael G. Mabry and Mark Mabry; one brother Howard Maurer; and two sisters Ruth Minnie and Lillian Ford.
Visitation will be at Rupp Funeral Home on Thursday June 20, 2019, from 4:30 until 8:00 PM. Services will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church (127 N. Monroe St.,Monroe) on Friday June 21, 2019. Violet will lie instate at 10 AM with a funeral mass beginning at 11 AM. Officiating is Fr. David Burgard. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Violet are appreciated towards the Monroe Humane Society or Grace Hospice of Ann Arbor.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Monroe News on June 19, 2019
