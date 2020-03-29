Home

Violet L. Manis


1928 - 2020
Violet L. Manis Obituary
Violet L. Manis, 91, of Newport, died March 26, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Virgil. Loving mother of Connie (Ronald) Kwiecien, Kathleen Murphy, Diane (James) Smith, Joan Johnstone, Virgil (Elaine) Manis Jr., Holly Benci, Joy (Mark) Winningham, Timothy (Michelle) Manis, Scott Manis and the late Donna Gambrell. Proud grandmother of 29, great grandmother of 37 and great-great grandmother of three.

She was predeceased by her sister Thelma Wagner and her brother Donald Kohsmann.

A private burial will take place at St. Hedwig Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Beaumont Hospice.

To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 29, 2020
