Virgie Ellen McClearen, age 94, of Melvindale, MI, passed away Thursday February 6, 2020, at Rivergate Terrace.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday February 18, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held the following day Wednesday February 19, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Detruf officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born February 9, 1925, in Clinchco, VA, Virgie was the daughter of the late Lewis and Martha (Harrison) Fuller. Virgie married Jack McClearen. Jack passed away in 1963.
Virgie was an inspector for Ford Motor Company until her retirement and held various memberships in the community such as the Huron Valley Eagles Club of Flat Rock, MI and the Order of the Eastern Star. She had a passion and love for music; especially the bluegrass genre. Virgie was a downriver bluegrass events staple through the years. Notably, Virgie helped promote bluegrass shows at the Wayne County Coon Hunter's Club and became one of the first inductees of the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Hall of Honor. Virgie also found joy in playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends. She was all about her family and will be greatly missed by them and her friends.
She is survived by a daughter: Ida Baker of Monroe; and a brother: Henry Fuller of Indiana. She will be greatly missed by two grandchildren: Art (Heidi) Richards and Catherine (Carl) Ball; as well as 5 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Alta Carpenter and May Mullins; and three brothers: Earl, Frank, and Bob Fuller.
Memorial donations have been suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 17, 2020