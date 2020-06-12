Virgil John Hinzmann, age 95, of South Rockwood, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton.
Born June 1, 1925, in Wyandotte, Virgil was the son of John and Frances (Backhaus) Hinzmann. Virgil faithfully served our country with the United States Army during World War II. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Bondy, on August 7, 1950. Sadly she preceded him in death January 19, 2006. Virgil worked for Ford Motor Company for over 25 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Flat Rock Elks, Rockwood Historical Society, St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood, was a member of the South Rockwood Fire Department, and served on the South Rockwood Village Council. Virgil enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Virgil leaves to cherish his memory his children: Catherine (Edwin) Bennett and Virgil (Colleen) Hinzmann, Jr.; grandchildren: Ed Bennett III, Lance Bennett, Dennis Hinzmann and Dan (Heather) Hinzmann; great grandchildren: Kaitlyn Bennett and Averie Hinzmann; as well as three siblings: Frank Hinzmann, Leroy Hinzmann, Lois Gordon; a sister-in-law Carolyn Hinzmann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and spouse, he was preceded in death by an infant son Dennis James Hinzmann; as well as five siblings: Rodney Hinzmann, Harold Hinzmann, John Hinzmann Jr., Eileen Hinzmann and Dolores Saleski.
A celebration of Virgil's life will be held at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call from 12 noon until the funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will be Monday at Riverside Cemetery in South Rockwood.
Memorial contributions in honor of Virgil may be made to the Karmanos Cancer Center. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 12, 2020.