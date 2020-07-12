1/1
Virginia A (Eby) Radcliffe
1946 - 2020
Virginia A. Eby was born on March 7, 1946 in Monroe. She was one of six children born from the union of Russell and Alice (Metz) Eby. She attended Custer Elementary School and Monroe High School, graduating with the Class of 1964.
Virginia would later further her education by obtaining a Master's Degree in Library Science from Wayne State University.
She married Ritchie J. Radcliffe on October 4, 1969 in Monroe and the couple would be blessed with two daughters. For many years, Virginia cared for the needs of her family as a homemaker. She would eventually take a librarian position with the Toledo Lucas County Library, retiring in 2007 after sixteen years of service.
Virginia was an active member of the Monroe Church of Nazarene. She assisted their quilting ministry, cutting and matching material. She had also worked many years in the nursery.
Being an excellent cook, Virginia wouldn't miss an opportunity to share with others, often whipping up something special for church potlucks or providing a meal to someone in need. Her coffee cakes, apple dumplings, and potato salad to name a few were always delightful.
Virginia had an even demeanor and always dressed for success. She was well-liked by her peers and cherished by her family and grandchildren. For many years she served as a caretaker for her sister, Linda.
She had a special relationship with Ritchie and the couple enjoyed traveling. Their excursions took them internationally from an Alaskan Cruise to Ireland, Scotland, and England and many places throughout the continental United States. One of Virginia's favorite destinations, however, was summers spent on Lake Michigan at Ludington.
Virginia A. Radcliffe, age 74 of LaSalle, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by a brother: Ernest Eby.
To cherish her memory, Virginia leaves a husband of fifty years: Ritchie of LaSalle; two daughters: Kendra Radcliffe of Bedford, Ohio and Kristen Radcliffe-Jones of Newport; three sisters: Mary Eby of Phoenix, Arizona, Linda Eby of Lansing, and Leah Simmons of Phoenix, Arizona; one brother: David (Vicki) Eby of LaSalle; one sister-in-law: Phyllis Eby of Oscoda; and three grandchildren: Payton Perry-Radcliffe, Kaylee Jones, and Kamden Jones.
Friends may gather from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. The Celebration of Her Life will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Cindy Semran of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to the Monroe Church of Nazarene. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.

Published in Monroe News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Virginia was a very special person and was loved by everyone that knew her. She was always so helpful and kind and will be truly missed!
Julie Siech
Friend
