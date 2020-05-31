Virginia (Ginny) A. Schroeder
Aug. 26, 1924-May 7, 2020
Virginia (Ginny) A. Schroeder, 95, of Terre Haute passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Harrison's Crossing Health Campus. She was born August 26, 1924 in La Salle, MI, to Roland and Hazel (Duffey) Cousino.
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Steve Gosnell of Evansville, IN; Nancy and Richard Maldonado of Fishers, IN, and Cindy and Rob Finn of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren, James Gosnell (Danielle), Tim Gosnell (Emily), Kyle Finn (Brenna), Taylor Finn, Spencer Maldonado, and Morgan Maldonado; great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Rosaline, and Julian Finn, and Gersham, Levanah, and Tziporah Gosnell, and Sydney Gosnell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Schroeder; her parents; and siblings, Roy and Carl Cousino and Mary Cousino Morrin.
Ginny was born and raised on a farm in La Salle, MI, the youngest of four children. She was a graduate of St. Mary Academy in Monroe, MI. During her days on the farm, she excelled in numerous softball leagues. Ginny and Jim's romance blossomed when Jim drove Ginny home from a party and they were married June 14, 1947, at St. Joseph Church in Erie. This led to 68 years of marriage bliss until his death on March 19, 2016.
Ginny supported Jim through college using her secretarial skills. Beside homemaking, she carpooled more kids than she could count. She furthered girls' sports through CYO while coaching kickball and initiating bowling leagues for grade school girls. Ultimately in 1972 being awarded the CYO St. John Bosco Award for outstanding service to youth. Throughout the years, Ginny was active in St. Benedict Church and School organizations, as well as Schulte High School.
She was very active in St. Anthony Hospital Guild. Being an avid bridge player, at the "drop of a hat," Ginny would take joy in subbing to make a foursome. Fall Saturdays, Ginny and Jim often displayed their University of Michigan flag proudly outside their home. For decades, Ginny found laughter and good cheer at the Sycamore Club.
She also found joy and amusement as her three sons-in-law spiced up the family dynamics. Her grandchildren were the "apple of her eye," as "Grammie" often expressed her love in numerous ways.
The family recognizes her dear friend, Mary Ann Tackett, who remained at her side until the end. We also thank her caregivers and companions who were dedicated to her care with loving support.
The family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to St. Benedict Church (Emergency Door Ministry) located at 111 S. 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807.
Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:15 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home, 605 S. 25th Street, Terre Haute, IN, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:05 p.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church with Father Martin Day, OFM Conv., officiating. Graveside services and burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, MI, with Deacon Ken Trabbic officiating.
Online guests may send condolences or leave words of inspiration and comfort by visiting www.callahanandhughes.com.
Published in Monroe News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.