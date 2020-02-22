|
|
Virginia (Ginger) L. Bennett, of Detroit, formerly of Ann Arbor, passed away on February 1, 2020.
She was born on November 25, 1946 in Monroe, Michigan to Leslie and Dorothy (Edwards) Welch, who preceded her in death.
Ginger is survived by her children, Jacqueline and Scott Jewell; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Shaun) Skeen and Markus Jewell; and great-grandson, Shaun Skeen II.
Virginia retired from the University of Michigan and later retired from ABN Amro Mortgage Group.
In November, 1975, the Medical Center Commission for Women (MCCW) selected Virginia as "Woman of the Year . . . first ever" where she accepted the honor at a special luncheon. She was a loving, caring and giving person who helped so many during her lifetime, and upon her death, she was a "Gift of Life" donor.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Detroit on February 29 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020