Virginia Marie Lucht (Noirot), 88 yrs, of Lambertville, MI, went to be at home with her Lord and Savior on All Saints Day, Friday November 1, 2019, in Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Thursday November 7, 2019, from 2-8PM. Friends and family may then gather on Friday November 8, 2019, from 10 AM until funeral services commence at 11 AM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI. Pastor David Vinciguerra and Pastor Mark Gibbs will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Lulu Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born July 28, 1931, in Toledo, OH. Virginia was the daughter of Albert and Lucille (Friend) Noirot. She married Robert Lucht on June 3, 1950, in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI and was affectionately nicknamed Ginny by her loving husband, close friends and immediate family. Through 69 years of marriage, Virginia was a faithful and loving Partner who brought much joy, support and happiness to her family and friends throughout her life. Virginia was an example of what most would want in a Wife, Mother and Grandma and brought comfort and happiness to everyone she met. Ginny was a lifelong homemaker who took much pride in raising her four sons, and being there for them at all times. She was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, having been confirmed and married there. She was a member of the Bedford Garden Club and her love of gardening brought her much personal pride and satisfaction. In addition to gardening, she enjoyed being outdoors maintaining the grounds surrounding the home. While indoors, she loved baking, sewing, knitting, quilting and giving away the things she made to friends and family. For many years, Virginia was on a golf league and golfed again on her 87th birthday demonstrating her perfect follow-through swing of the club for her family who joined her. Traveling was also a large part of retirement life spending winters in Arizona and touring Alaska. Virginia lived a full and vibrant life, but what she treasured most recently was time spent time with her great grandchildren.
Virginia was a blessing to her family and anyone who came in contact with her. She will live forever in our hearts.
Survivors include: her husband of 69 years, Robert; sons, Michael (Karen) Petersburg, MI, David (Judith) Lambertville, MI, James (Susan) Palm Springs, CA, John (Karen) Deerfield, MI; siblings, Richard (Janet) Noirot East Jordan, MI and Alice Otto Canton, MI; 6 grandchildren Ryan, Amy, Jason (Leslie), Nick (Shannon), Paul, Kurtis (Callie) and 6 great-grandchildren Welker, Mariah, Reese Virginia, Harper, Hudson and Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Noirot.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019