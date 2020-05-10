Virginia R. Laming
1927 - 2020
Virginia R. Laming, of Carleton, passed away at the age of 92 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Born on September 7, 1927, in Exeter Township, Michigan, she was the daughter of William and Appolonia (Wolf) Bruck. On November 25, 1950, she married Robert Laming in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carleton, MI.

She was employed with the Carleton Post Office as a Rural Mail Carrier for 19 years until retiring in 1992.

Virginia was a life time resident of Carleton and never lived further than 3 miles from where she was born. She was a member of Divine Grace Catholic Church for 92 years, Ash Twp and Berlin Twp Senior Citizens and VFW Post 4093 Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing with her husband prior to his death. She loved playing cards and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Alan Laming, brother John Bruck, sisters Mildred Owens and Loretta Homrich.

She is survived by her children Gerald (Sue) Laming, Carl (Joyce) Laming, Diane (Dale) McCormick, David (Sharon) Laming and James (Kolleen) Laming; 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren and her sister Ruth Day.

Due to the current events surrounding our world, a private Mass will be held at Divine Grace Catholic Church on Monday, May 11, 2020. Father Michael Woroniewicz will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Carleton, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the MS Association http://www.nationalmssociety.org/ or Bureau of Service for Blind Persons PO Box 30007 Lansing, MI 48909-7507.

Published in Monroe News on May 10, 2020.
Published in Monroe News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
Divine Grace Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Our condolences on the loss of your mother. Please know your family is in our prayers during this difficult time.
Mike Easter
Friend
May 10, 2020
Virginia was such a sweet lady. She used to come in my office frequently at St. Pat's just to visit. I sure miss our chats. Rest in Peace Virginia...
Patricia Powell
Friend
