Virginia "Mam" Rice was born in Larkslane, Kentucky, on January 2, 1931. She was one of eight children born from the union of the late Hiram Sloan and Cumine (Casebolt) Sloan. On January 3, 1948, in Paintsville, Kentucky, Virginia would marry the love of her life, Charles Andrew Rice, and together they would be blessed with two daughters: Linda and Tammy. In 1950, Virginia and her husband Charles, would move to Michigan settling in Monroe where they would raise their family.
Virginia was the matriarch of the family. She was caring and generous in all aspects of her life, even with total strangers. Virginia was a wonderful cook, and she loved to prepare meals for all her guests, especially family. Soup beans, fried chicken, and biscuits and gravy were all favorite dishes to enjoy while spending quality together.
Virginia enjoyed watching sports. She was an avid Detroit Pistons, Detroit Tigers, and Kentucky Wildcats basketball team fan. Another of her favorite pastimes was to watch old game shows like the Match Game or to sit and watch the Golden Girls with her grandson, Nicholas.
Virginia Rice, age 89, of Monroe passed away at 9:35am on Thursday; February 6, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by seven brothers and sisters; and one granddaughter: Allison LaRoy.
To cherish her memory, Virginia left her beloved husband of seventy-two years; Charles; two daughters: Linda (Raymond) Ross of Monroe and Tammy (Brian) LaRoy of Monroe; a sister: Alice Click of Waynesville, Ohio; four grandchildren: Randy (Dena) Ross, Kristy (Shane) McCluskey, Kyle LaRoy (fianceé Erika Manor) and Nicholas LaRoy; four great grandchildren: Alisha Gambrell (fiancé Tom Swartz), Kalom McCluskey, Hunter Ross, and Khloe Ross; two special caregivers who always lent a hand to Charles and Virginia: Oney Riggs and Joan Hudkins; and one niece: Betty Sue Cox.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday February 14, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, also at Merkle's with Reverend BJ McDaniel pastor of One Way Christian Fellowship officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020