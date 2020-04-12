Monroe News Obituaries
|
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600

Vivian M. (Armstrong) Duvall


1920 - 2020
Vivian M. (Armstrong) Duvall Obituary
Vivian M. Duvall, age 100 of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Wellspring Lutheran Home.

Born March 15, 1920 in Monroe, Vivian was the daughter of William and Vida (Souva) Armstrong. She married the love of her life, Arvine Duvall, on August 30, 1941. Sadly he preceded her in death February of 1993. A dedicated homemaker, Vivian was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, she enjoyed bowling, making Stained Glass Art with her husband, bike riding and doing ceramics, but her most treasured times were those spent with her family.

Vivian is survived by her children: Sandra (Victor) Masserant of Monroe, Karen (Gary) Lentz of Monroe, Suzanne Trombley of Burleson, Texas, Marc (Susan) Duvall of Santa Barbara, California, David (Diana) Duvall of Monroe and Steven Duvall of Monroe; 16 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law Leonard Trombley; a granddaughter Marquise Ervin; as well as three siblings: William Armstrong, Pat Armstrong and Catherine Heisler.

Due to the COVID-19 heath crisis, a private family service has been planned at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Burial will be next to her husband and St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in honor of Vivian may be made to Unbound or Michigan Right to Life. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
