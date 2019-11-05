|
|
Von E. Monday, age 89 of Monroe, passed away Friday morning at Fountain View of Monroe.
Born January 19, 1930 in Monroe, Von was the son of the late Rev. Jordan and Irene (Cochran) Monday. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1949 and served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army from Apr. 30, 1951 until being honorably discharged on Jan. 29, 1953. During that time, he served in the 84th Engineers Construction Battalion, obtaining the rank of Corporal.
On May 31, 1956, Von married Shirley Frances Tyra in Angola, Indiana. Early in his life he worked at Woodall Industries and Consolidated Paper Company, Northside. He retired from Dundee Cement Company on Dec. 26, 1991 after 32 years of employment.
Von was a life member of Post 1138 and its Funeral Ritual Team. He was also a member of Matt Urban, Post 40 American Legion, and the Korean War Memorial Committee. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, golfing, and hanging out at the Bolles Harbor fishing site with his brother Carl.
Von is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances Monday; three daughters: Annie Oliver of Naperville, IL, Dawn (Jon) Matteson of Monroe, and Teri Monday of Monroe; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Von was also preceded in death by a daughter, Frances "Tiny" Perkey; stepson, John Page; grandson, Billy Perkey; four brothers: Claude, Lee, Kenneth, and Carl Monday; seven sisters: Velma Monday, Trula Fountain, Evelyn Riley, Darlene Bezeau, Gladys Lukowski, Eileen Balk, and Margie Townsend.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Larry Detruf will officiate followed by burial with military honors by Post 1138 at Roselawn Memorial Park.
For anyone wanting to make a donation in memory of Von, the family suggests Monroe Post 1138.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019