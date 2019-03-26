|
|
Vonda Mae Hoste, age 82, of Newport, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 21, 2019, at her home.
Family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at Rupp Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating.
Born December 18, 1936, in Owensville, Indiana, Vonda was the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Page. She volunteered at Demascus House in Monroe for over 35 years.
Vonda didn't have a lot of hobbies in life but enjoyed volunteering, collecting coca cola memorabilia, reading mystery novels, and puzzles. She was voted volunteer of the year for Monroe County in 2005 after logging over 1,000 hours in one month of volunteer work. Vonda was a very giving person and was a mother to many. If you needed something, Vonda was always there to give her helping hand.
Vonda is survived by two sons: Gary (Linda) Ray of Monroe and Jack (Cynthia) DeKemper of Fort Myers, FL; a daughter: Bonnie Ulrich of Newport; three brothers: Steve Page of Cynthiana, IN, Terry Page of Owensville, IN, Jimmy Page of Princeton, IN; a sister: Frances Tinsley of Francisco, IN; two daughter-in-laws: Eva Adams and LouAnne DeKemper; as well as 11 grandchildren: Vonda, Sharon, Dolen, Kelsey, Amanda, Kayla, Jack, Jeremy, Tanika, Don, and Ricky; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, two daughters, and three sons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home.
