Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
W. Paul Moore


W. Paul Moore
W. Paul Moore Obituary
W. Paul Moore, age 75, of New Boston, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Born on January 5, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of John and Ethel (Murdock) Moore. On February 19, 1966, he married Nancy Ziegler in St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Boston.
Paul served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1965.
He was employed with 3M Corporation for 22 years then also worked for the Huron School District for another 12 years until retiring.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald Moore, George Moore and Vernon Moore and sister Marjorie Painter.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy M. Moore of New Boston; son Dale (Glenda) Moore of AL, Robert (Natasha) Moore of Monroe and Ronald Moore of Taylor; daughters Paula (Dave) Adkins of Taylor, Dawn Bush of Belleville and Sharon (Frank) Harding of Canton; grandchildren Nicole (Blake) Graham, Brittany (Doug) Anstee, Haley Noland, Shianne Bush, Ben Noland, Kassidy Harding, Emily Moore, Jayden Bush and Reid Moore; great-grandchildren Ciara, Owen, Chase and Lucas.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Sunday, June 30, 2019 ,from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, July 1, 2019 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Frank H. Martin will officiate the service. Cremation is to follow.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Angela Hospice.
Condolences @ www.arthurbobcean.com
Published in Monroe News on June 27, 2019
