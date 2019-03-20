|
Walter C. "Wally" Dowell, age 69, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Regency Hospital.
He was born on August 11, 1949 to Henry Albert and Clarissia Alice (Slack) Dowell in Monroe, Michigan.
Wally retired from GM PowerTrain after 35½ years of service.
When Wally wasn't working, he loved working on his classic cars, canoeing and tubing down the river, camping with his family and grilling. He was always rooting for his favorite football team, Michigan Wolverines! Wally was a Mr. Fix-It, he wasn't happy around the home or the camper unless he had projects to work on to keep him busy.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Tammy (Collins) Dowell; children, Tina Dowell, Tammy (Alan) Ault, Jeannie (Brian) McClain, Leah Dowell and Daniel Nash (Sarah Perkins); many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Larry) Sergeant; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Brandon Bright and siblings, Beverly, Mel and Glen.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer-Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 20, 2019