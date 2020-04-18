Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burkholder Family Funeral Home, LLC
211 North Pine St
McBain, MI 49657
(231) 825-8191

Walter E. Estep


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter E. Estep Obituary
Walter E. Estep

Sept. 28, 1949-April 14, 2020

Walter Eugene Estep of McBain passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Samaritan's Senior Living in Cadillac, MI.

Gene was born to Walter and Marie (Wylie) Estep on September 28, 1949, in Monroe, Michigan.

He was a 1967 graduate of Monroe High School.

Gene was employed by Daimler-Chrysler as a tool-and-die maker from 1967-2004. After his retirement, he fulfilled his dream of moving up North where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and just enjoying life to its fullest.

Gene loved his many friends and family, and to say he loved University of Michigan football would be an understatement! Go Blue and the Michigan Fight Song will forever remind everyone of Gene.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Priscilla (P.J.) Estep; daughters, Gena Keith and Anna (Lloyd) Knapp and 5 stepchildren; Sisters, Sharon (Gene) Miletti; Pam (Gary) Pierce; many beautiful grandchildren, a loving extended family and many very close friends, including Buddy Bonham and Matt Ebels.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and close friend and cousin, Bill Wylie Jr.

The family is being served by the Burkholder Funeral Home in McBain. Cremation has taken place as was his wishes. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -