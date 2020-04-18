|
Walter E. Estep
Sept. 28, 1949-April 14, 2020
Walter Eugene Estep of McBain passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Samaritan's Senior Living in Cadillac, MI.
Gene was born to Walter and Marie (Wylie) Estep on September 28, 1949, in Monroe, Michigan.
He was a 1967 graduate of Monroe High School.
Gene was employed by Daimler-Chrysler as a tool-and-die maker from 1967-2004. After his retirement, he fulfilled his dream of moving up North where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and just enjoying life to its fullest.
Gene loved his many friends and family, and to say he loved University of Michigan football would be an understatement! Go Blue and the Michigan Fight Song will forever remind everyone of Gene.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Priscilla (P.J.) Estep; daughters, Gena Keith and Anna (Lloyd) Knapp and 5 stepchildren; Sisters, Sharon (Gene) Miletti; Pam (Gary) Pierce; many beautiful grandchildren, a loving extended family and many very close friends, including Buddy Bonham and Matt Ebels.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and close friend and cousin, Bill Wylie Jr.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Funeral Home in McBain. Cremation has taken place as was his wishes. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020