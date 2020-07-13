1/1
Wanda J. (Thompson) England
1939 - 2020
Wanda J. England, 80, of Monroe passed away on July 10, 2020, in her home. She was born November 30, 1939, in Marysville, Tennessee to David and Autra (Wilson) Thompson. Her most important job was raising her children, after they were grown, she worked as a cashier at Travel Centers of America for 22 years before her retirement. Wanda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
She is survived by her four children, Billy (Cathy Runyon) England of Monroe, Randy (Dyanna) England of Newport, Tonya (Paul) Bussell of LaSalle and Jim Arnwine of Monroe; five siblings, Judy (Kenny) Sandiefer of Monroe, Betty (Russ) Roosenberg of Monroe, Martha Gadoury of LaFollette, TN, Gerald Thompson of Knoxville, TN, Geraldine Thompson of Knoxville, TN and Tim Thompson of Massachusetts; eleven grandchildren, Kayla (Josh) Fox, Shelby (Nicole) Williams, Josh (Kristen) Bussell, Christy (Matt) England, Bethanne (Jay) Thompson, Tera Pierce, Jimmy England, David (Nicole) England, Tyler Arnwine, Melissa Arnwine and James Arnwine; thirteen great grandchildren, Skyler, Rori and Emma Fox, Adelyn, Carter and Kaedyn Williams, Jaxon and Dakota Bussell, Blake and Aubrey Thompson, Daniel Hicks, Nathan and Alesis England.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Everett and Ralph Thompson.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. Roy Southerland officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Monroe. (It is asked that all visitors follow the new executive order guidelines concerning wearing face coverings.)
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
