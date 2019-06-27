|
|
Wanda Mae Skelton, age 93, of Tecumseh, passed away on June 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on May 30, 1926, in Eldorado, IL to George and Mary (Bashman) Hammersley. On August 25, 1944, in Detroit, she married Billy Andrew Skelton and he preceded her in death on July 30, 1986. Wanda worked for the State of Michigan as a Psychiatric Attendant Care Aide. She was a member of the Church of God Seventh Day in Petersburg.
Wanda is survived by four sons, Ricky, Jimmy (Pat), Sammy, and Kevin (Karen) Skelton; three daughters, Sandi (Serge) Rigel, Susan Smith, and Shannon Skelton; three brothers; one sister; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Billy, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Andy; a grandson, Bradley Raymond; three brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation for Wanda will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh with Pastor Paul Vanderhorst and Pastor John Schott officiating. Burial will be in Ridgeway Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Epilepsy Foundation or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in Monroe News on June 27, 2019