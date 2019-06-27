Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1448 Short St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-424-1848
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Tecumseh, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Tecumseh, MI
View Map

Wanda Skelton


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda Skelton Obituary
Wanda Mae Skelton, age 93, of Tecumseh, passed away on June 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on May 30, 1926, in Eldorado, IL to George and Mary (Bashman) Hammersley. On August 25, 1944, in Detroit, she married Billy Andrew Skelton and he preceded her in death on July 30, 1986. Wanda worked for the State of Michigan as a Psychiatric Attendant Care Aide. She was a member of the Church of God Seventh Day in Petersburg.
Wanda is survived by four sons, Ricky, Jimmy (Pat), Sammy, and Kevin (Karen) Skelton; three daughters, Sandi (Serge) Rigel, Susan Smith, and Shannon Skelton; three brothers; one sister; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Billy, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Andy; a grandson, Bradley Raymond; three brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation for Wanda will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh with Pastor Paul Vanderhorst and Pastor John Schott officiating. Burial will be in Ridgeway Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Epilepsy Foundation or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in Monroe News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now