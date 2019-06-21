|
Ward "Stub" Lorne Schuyler, 83 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Tuesday June 18, 2019, at his residence under the care of ProMedica Hospice. friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Saturday June 22, 2019, from 1-8 PM. Services will be on Sunday June 23, 2019, at 2 PM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI, will officiate. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born May 9, 1936, in Livonia, MI. Stub was the son of Ward E. and Elizabeth (Fiddler) Schuyler. He was raised in Dundee/Maybee, MI, and was 1 of 10 children. At a young age he worked as a farmer and a logger. He was a plasterer for Ann Arbor and Locally for 40 plus yrs, retiring in 2001. He married Diane Metz on December 13, 1958, in St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Ida, MI celebrating 60 yrs. He loved working in his garage on cars and tractors to get them running, he also loved snowmobiling, watching drag racing and wrestling.
Survivors include: his wife Diane; seven children, Wayne, Harley, Ward Jr., Fred (Kristy), Eric, Wendy Schuyler, Holly Bruck; sisters, Doris Karle, Ileen Yoas, Margaret (Carl Jr.) Straub; 11 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Marvin Powell II, brothers, Edward, Leroy "Bud," Donald, Kenneth and sisters, Alice Kiebler and Mary Jane Aplleby.
A special thanks to ProMedica Hospice caregivers for their kindness and support and Doctor Margaret McQiston for all her support.
Memorial contributions can be made to ProMedica Hospice.
