Warren "Boo Boo" Douglas Williams Plummer, age 37, of Monroe, Michigan passed away on May 4, 2020.
Boo Boo truly lived life to the fullest through simply pleasures. He was a Lincoln Leopard and Monroe Trojan who later took classes at Monroe Community college. Anyone who knew Boo Boo knows he was a great debater who loved to go to the library and study law, and scientific facts. He loved religion and studied in all different aspects. His family, especially his mother Ann Marie, grandmother Cynthia Plummer, grandmother Patricia Picket and Aunt Emma Plummer, were the apple of his eye.
Boo Boo was met at Heaven's pathway by his mother, Ann Marie Plummer; his grandmother, Cynthia Plummer; and his grandfathers, Altimont Plummer and Cleophus Pickett.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his father, Warren Douglas Williams; five children, Patricia Marie, Jaziray Lynn, Warren Jr, and Twins Lily'onna and Lilly'rose; three sisters, Keren, Linette and Stephanie; two brothers, David (Marlana) and Altimont (Destiny); two aunts, Yvette and Emma; three uncles, Herbert, Darryl (Michelle) and Craig; a very special cousin, Darryl Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family. A private memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
Published in Monroe News on May 8, 2020.