Wayne Alvin Held was born in Monroe, Michigan, on September 7, 1942, under the union of Alvin John Held and Alma Louise Sachs. He was one of three siblings born from this marriage. Wayne proudly served our military in the United States Army as a member of the 101st Airborne "Screaming Eagles" Paratrooper team. After aiding in the armed forces, he would become an industrial electrician and would receive his Associate Degree in business from the Monroe County Community College. For 35 years, Wayne would be employed as a maintenance superintendent at Guardian Industries.
He married the love of his life, the former Linda Carmon, on August 15, 1964, in Monroe, Michigan. The couple would be blessed with the birth of three children. As a faithful man, Wayne attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Colon, Michigan. He was a member of the American Legion Post 192 in Temperance, Michigan.
Wayne worked hard and played hard. Family was of the utmost importance to him. He always cherished the times he would spend with his children, then later his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed his time playing friendly games of "cutthroat" Euchre and tossing a line in Sturgeon Lake, the St. Joseph River, and Lake Michigan for Salmon fishing. Wayne was an avid fan of the University of Michigan Football team as a season ticket holder.
Wayne Alvin Held, age 78, of Colon, Michigan, passed away on September 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Kenneth Held, in 2008.
To cherish his memory, Wayne leaves his beloved wife, Linda Held; father-in-law, Kenneth Carmon; daughter, LeAnn (David Mounts) Owens; son, Ryan (Tisha) Held; two sisters, Joyce (the late Edward) St. Bernard, Brenda Edmonds; sister-in-law, Carol (Douglas) Rafko; five grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Thurman, Jacob (Allison) Held, Jordan Held, Levi (Ashley) Held, Lydia Held; seven great-grandchildren, Tessa, Lilli, and Parker Thurman, Isaac and Noah Held, Kenneth and Ryan Held; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161; (734) 241-7070 was entrusted with his care. Private services are planned, and cremation will take place. In honor of Wayne, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
or please perform an unexpected, unsolicited act of kindness to someone. Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.