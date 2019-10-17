|
Wayne Harold Hartley, age 74, formerly of Monroe, residing in Ann Arbor, passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at home.
Wayne was born August 16, 1945, in Monroe, Michigan; the son of Harold W. Hartley and his wife Florine 'nee Kinne. Wayne was a 1963 graduate of Monroe High School. He served in the army after graduation and was a Vietnam War veteran. Upon returning from the military service, he spent a 30 year career at the Ford- Woodhaven Stamping Plant where he worked on the production line as a spot-welder.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church of Monroetown, serving periodically on the Church Council as recording secretary. He also attended Salem Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor for the last 15 years of his life where his brother served as pastor.
Those saddened by his passing, yet comforted by God's abiding love are: his brother: Pastor Em. Douglas (Kathy) Hartley of Ann Arbor; one niece: Dawn Hartley; three nephews: Doug Hartley Jr. (Annette) of Milan, David (Bethany) Hartley of Manchester, and Joel (Amanda) Hartley of Tecumseh. Also survived by 10 grandnieces and nephews, and four great-grandnieces and nephews. Also counted among those surviving him, yet mourning his death were numerous cousins and members of both Christian congregations with whom he was affiliated. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Florine in 2004.
Visitation will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Rupp Funeral Home in Monroe. Wayne will lie instate at 10 AM until the time of his Christian funeral service at 11 AM on Friday October 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Albain Road in Monroe with the Rev. Nathan Fager presiding. A Christian burial will follow the service at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery next to his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Wayne may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Monroe or Salem Lutheran of Ann Arbor.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019